MARKESAN — The Jefferson gymnastics team defeated Markesan, 117.1-113.7, in a dual Tuesday night in Markesan.
Kayla Gehrmann took first in the all-around competition with a score of 32.55. Gehrmann started off the night placing third on the vault with a 8.05.
Gerhmann placed first on the bars with a score of 7.9. Marley Harstford placed third with a 7. Gehrmann also took first on the balance beam with a score of 7.9. Alexis Nguyen finished third on the event with a 7.275.
Gehrmann earned her third first-place finish of the night on the floor exercise, collecting a 8.75.
“This meet was not our best,” Jefferson head coach Kayla Miller said. “There are still some small adjustments that need to be made to up our score, but we are ready to work hard over our two-week break.”
The Eagles will compete in an invitational Jan. 4 at Mount Horeb.
