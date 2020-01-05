MOUNT HOREB — The Jefferson gymnastics team put together its best showing in the vault and had similar scores in the other three events as the Eagles took fourth place in the Red Division at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles scored 120.225 points, which was six points away from second-place River Valley/Barneveld (126.075) and 22 points behind first-place Mount Horeb (142.825).
Whitefish Bay scored 138.375 to win the White Division, which was the only non-Division 1 school in the division.
Senior Kayla Gehrmann had the best score in each event for the Jefferson gymnasts. Gehrmann scored 33 all-around points, which was good enough to take seventh place. Gehrmann had an 8.0 on the balance beam, an 8.3 on the floor exercise, an 8.2 on the uneven bars and an 8.5 in vault. Her highest finish was fifth in the uneven bars.
Finishing in front of her were five Mount Horeb gymnasts and one River Valley/Barneveld gymnast.
Sophomore Eden Harstford was the second-best Jefferson gymnast in three of the four events. Senior Alexis Nguyen scored a 7.55 on the balance beam to post the second-best score in the event for the Eagles.
Jefferson will continue its season Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference Meet against host Whitewater at 6 p.m.
