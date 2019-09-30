JEFFERSON — Aaron Heine scored three goals in the opening 14 minutes to help the Jefferson Eagles jump out to a four-goal lead in the first half before they eventually earned a 6-0 victory against visiting East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle in Rock Valley Conference action on Monday night.
Heine was assisted by Serrano in the third minute and 10th minute. He was set up by Reese Fetherston in the 14th minute.
“We started fast against tonight against a very good team in East Troy,” Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. “We scored four goals in the first half that came from overlapping from the central and few switches from the outside.”
Serrano added a second goal early in the second half and Heine scored his fourth goal in the 55th minute.
The victory moved Jefferson to a 10-4-2 overall record and a 3-2 record in the Rock Valley. It was the first time East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle lost a conference game as the co-op moved to 8-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 in conference. McFarland is the lone undefeated team.
“We did what we said we needed to do to stay in the race for the conference,” El-Beri said. “I was very happy tonight the way we finished opportunities on goal and we put the game away in the first half.
“Our defense was very well organized and they played very solid as one unit.”
Next up for the Eagles is a home game against Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
