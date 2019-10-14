CAMBRIDGE — Ben Incha scored the first and last goals of the game as Cambridge/Deerfield United tied with Sugar River, 2-2, in a Capitol Conference game Monday night in Cambridge.
Incha started off the scoring with a seventh minute penalty kick. Sugar River ended the first half with a goal in the 37th and a score in the 42nd.
Incha scored off another penalty kick in the 58th to equalize at 2-2. The score would prove to be the final of the game.
United will host Dodgeland/Hustisford Tuesday in Cambridge at 6:45 P.M.
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2, SUGAR RIVER 2
United 1 1 — 2
Raiders 2 0 — 2
First half
CD — Incha (PK) 8’
SR — Dauma (PK) 37’
SR — Faber 42’
Second half
CD — Incha (PK) 58’
Saves
SR 6, CD 8
Jefferson 1, Evansville 0
EVANSVILLE — An early goal from Brock Pinnow was all Jefferson needed as the Eagles defeated Evansville, 1-0, in a Rock Valley Conference matchup Monday in Evansville.
“We played very strong and smart defense,” Jefferson head coach Sam El-Beri said. “My boys controlled the middle very well.”
Pinnow scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute. The score was assisted by Aaron Heine.
Eagle keeper Hayden Radloff collected six saves in the victory.
“I was very excited with the way we played, especially with the win,” El-Beri said. “Jefferson never beats Evansville at their house.”
The win moves Jefferson to 13-5-4 overall and 4-2-1 in the Rock Valley Standings.
JEFFERSON 1, EVANSVILLE 0
Eagles 1 0 — 1
Blue Devils 0 0 — 0
First half
J — Pinnow (Heine) 8’
Second half
None
Saves
J —Radloff 6, E Huff 3
