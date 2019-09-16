DEERFIELD — Jefferson’s boys soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with host Cambridge/Deerfield in a non-conference game at Deerfield High School on Monday night.
Jovany Ochoa scored on an assist from Aaron Heine less than six minutes in to give the Eagles (6-4-2) the lead.
Heine, a junior, scored on an assist from junior Jonathan Colorado in the 25th minute.
After halftime, Cambridge/Deerfield answered on a Brandon Her unassisted goal in the 52nd minute. C/D United’s Harrison Cody kicked in the equalizer during the 87th minute.
Jefferson senior goalie David Saldana stopped five shots while Cambridge/Deerfield keeper Carson Galla total nine saves.
Cambridge/Deerfield plays at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld for a Capitol match today at 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson hosts Edgerton in Rock Valley play on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON 2,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Jefferson 2 0 — 2
C/D 0 2 — 2
First half — J, Ochoa (Heine), 5:38; J Heine (Colorado), 24:16.
Second half — C/D — Her, 51:30; C/D — Cody, 86:10.
Saves — J (Saldana) 5, C/D (Galla) 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.