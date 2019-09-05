CAMBRIDGE — Ethan Dunsirn and Cody Harrison recorded hat tricks as Cambridge/Deerfield United defeated the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team, 10-0, in a Capitol Conference game Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
All three of Dunsirn’s goals came in the first half of play, while all three of Harrison’s came after the break. Brandon Her scored twice for United, with his goals coming coming back-to-back in the second half.
Zach Huffman and Ayden Moynihan also found of the back of the net for Cambridge/Deerfield in their double-digit win.
United notched 32 shots on goal. Warriors keeper Calvin Geerdts racked up 20 saves in the defeat. Carson Galla collected three saves in United’s clean-sheet effort.
United will host Whitewater on Monday at Deerfield High School at 6:45 p.m.
Lakeside will play in a tournament Saturday in Sheboygan at 9 a.m.
Jefferson 0, Watertown 0
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Watertown Thursday night in a non-conference game in Jefferson.
“We did start fast, but we finished without a score,” Eagles head coach Sam El-Beri said. “We controlled the ball in the middle very well and we played very well in the back like always.”
Jefferson goalie Hayden Radloff collected four saves, while Watertown keeper Ortega Roberto racked up nine saves.
“The Watertown goalie had a big cloud over the goal tonight and he kept them in the game with his saves.”
Up next for the Eagles will be an away game Tuesday against Mayville at 4 p.m.
Lake Mills 11, Hustisford 1
LAKE MILLS — Jailen Ortega and John Wilke combined for six goals as the Lake Mills boys soccer teamed defeated Hustisford-Dodgeland, 11-1, Thursday night at Lake Mills High School.
Both Ortega and Wilke notched hat tricks in the L-Cats’ double digit victory.
Lake Mills will play in the Badger Invitational Saturday at Badger High School at 9 a.m.
