Jack Calloway made a perfect cross into the box for Jimmy Keelty in the 48th minute to get the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks on the board, but the Blackhawks had already sustained too much damage.
Ethan Kratzer scored twice and assisted on one other goal for the Watertown Goslings as they raced out to a four-goal lead in the first half before earning a 5-1 victory over host Fort Atkinson in Badger South boys soccer on Thursday.
The Blackhawks had a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal, but couldn’t erase the early deficit.
Keelty took four shots to lead Fort Atkinson offensively.
The Blackhawks (5-8-3) begin WIAA Division 2 playoffs on the road against Union Grove on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Watertown opens playoffs on the road against Madison West on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WATERTOWN 5, FORT ATKINSON 1
Goslings 4 1 — 5
Blackhawks 0 1 — 1
First half — W Bergman 1’; W Markus 12’; W Kratzer 16’; W Kratzer 22’.
Second half — FA Keelty (Calloway) 50’; W Bergman 75.
Saves — W (Ortega) 6, FA (Encarnacion) 2.
McFarland 4, Jefferson 0
McFARLAND — Ethan Nichols scored once in the first half and twice in the second half for the McFarland Spartans as they earned a 4-0 victory over visiting Jefferson in Rock Valley Conference action.
“We did hold them for 21 minutes, but make a few mistakes that McFarland scored on,” Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said.
Hayden Radloff made six saves for Jefferson.
Jefferson will begin playoffs at home against Whitewater on Thursday, October 24, at 4 p.m.
McFARLAND 4, JEFFERSON 0
Eagles 0 0 — 0
Spartans 0 0 — 4
First half
MF Nichols 22’, MF Seils 24’
Second half
MF Nichols 59’, Nichols 66’
