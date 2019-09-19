LAKE MILLS — Brandon Ciesiolka scored a hat trick for Lake Mills including a game-tying goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute as the L-Cats and Fort Atkinson Blackhawks played to a 4-4 draw in a non-conference prep soccer match on Thursday.
Jimmy Keelty scored twice in the first half and Landon Zorn scored twice in the second half to advance the Fort Atkinson cause. Eli Koehler assisted on Zorn’s go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute, but the Blackhawks couldn’t hold the lead.
“It was an exciting game tonight,” Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said. “I know we left the field knowing we let a good win slip through our fingers.”
Fort Atkinson will travel to Lodi to compete in a quadrangular on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Lake Mills will host the Cambridge/Deerfield United co-op on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Jefferson 6, Edgerton 0
JEFFERSON — Six different players scored goals as the Jefferson boys soccer team defeated Edgerton, 6-0, in a Rock Valley Conference match in Jefferson.
“We played against Edgerton tonight in a very aggressive game from the start,” Jefferson head coach Sam El-Beri said.
Reese Fetherston scored the first goal of the game in the 7th minute and David Saldana scored the Eagles other goal of the half in the 43rd minute.
Jefferson netted four goals after halftime.
The first came in the 64th minute with a score from Jonathan Colorado. Dylan Schroedl found the back of the net in the 66th minute to put the Eagles up 4-0.
Not long later Jovany Ochoa scored in the 68th minute. Marcus Owen netted the final goal of the game in the 90th minute.
The Eagles will take on Columbus Saturday in a non-conference match at Jefferson High School at 12:30 p.m.
Lakeside 4, St. John’s 3
DELAFIELD — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season by defeating host St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 4-3 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
The Warriors (1-7-0) built a 3-goal lead in the second half after Nate Krenke scored twice off assists by Kyle Main.
The Lancers answered with two unassisted goals in the 79th minute to cut the Lakeside lead to 3-1.
Kyle Jaeger’s 87th-minute goal gave Lakeside a much-needed cushion as Carlos Aguilar scored unassisted a minute later to make it a 1-goal game again.
Lakeside junior captain Carter Roekle opened the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the 38th minute.
“With a strong defensive effort in the first half, Carter Roekle put away a PK to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead going into halftime,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “Sophomore captain Nate Krenke and sophomore Kyle Main, playing limited minutes while working back from injuries, made immediate impacts stepping onto the field in the second half with Krenke netting two quick goals and Main assisting on both of them. St. John’s pressured the Warriors with quick goals of their own late in the game before Kyle Jaeger put away an insurance goal assisted by Nate Krenke.”
Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts had six saves and the team attempted 18 shots on goal, seven more then St. John’s.
Lakeside plays a Capitol Conference match at Lodi on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKESIDE 4, ST. JOHN’S 3
Lakeside 1 3 — 4
St. John’s 0 3 — 3
First half — LL: Roekle (PK), 37:00
Second half — LL: Krenke (Main), 61:00; LL: Krenke (Main), 62:00; SJ: Leiker, 78:00; SJ: Obesa, 78:00; LL: Jaeger (Krenke), 86:00; SJ: Aguilar, 87:00.
Saves — LL (Geerdts) 6, SJ (Guerrero) 9
