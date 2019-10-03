JEFFERSON — Five different players scored goals as Jefferson defeated Lakeside Lutheran, 7-0, in a nonconference prep boys soccer match Thursday at Jefferson High School.
Junior Aaron Heine led the Eagles’ balance attack with a hat trick.
“We played tonight very aggressive from the start,” Jefferson head coach Sam El-Beri said. “It was our senior night and my boys were excited to play.”
Alex Vogel got the scoring started in the third minute with a goal and David Saldana made it 2-0 with a score in the 11th minute.
A 30th-minute goal from Heine gave the Eagles a 3-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Jefferson scored its first goal of the second half in the 50th minute, thanks to Edward Serrano. In the 60th minute, Heine netted his second goal. The junior got his hat trick the 78th minute.
Anthony Riedl netted the final goal of the game in the 85th minute.
“We kept possession and we switched the ball very well,” El-Beri said. “I was very happy with the way we played, especially when I made to many switches to the lineup.”
Lakeside Lutheran keeper Ryan Punzel racked up 16 saves in the defeat. Hayden Radloff collected two saves for the Eagles in their clean-sheet effort.
“We were able to control the ball in the middle of the field in the first half, but were unable to complete their attacks,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said.
Overall, Jefferson put 25 shots on goal.
The Eagles will take on Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference match Monday in Whitewater at 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran will play Lake Mills Tuesday on the road.
JEFFERSON 7, LAKESIDE 0
Warriors 0 0 — 0
Eagles 3 4 — 7
First half — J Vogel (Serrano), 3rd; J Saldana (Heine), 11th; J Heine 30th
Second half — J Serrano 50th; J Heine 60th; J Heine (Tackman), 78th; J Riedl (Dominguez) 86th
Saves — LL Punzel 16, J Radloff 2
DeForest 5, Lake Mills 2
LAKE MILLS — Evan Ridd scored twice in the first half and once in the second half for DeForest in its 5-2 victory against visiting Lake Mills in a nonconference soccer match on Thursday.
John Wilke scored a goal in the first half and another in the second half to record the lone goals for Lake Mills.
Wilke’s first goal came in the 11th minute to tie the game at 1. His second goal came in the 78th minute to make the score 5-2.
Lake Mills will continue its season at home against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, October 8, at 6:45 p.m.
DeFOREST 5, LAKE MILLS 2
L-Cats 1 1 — 2
Norskies 4 1 — 5
First half — D Ridd 4’; LM Wilke 11’; D Ridd 32’; D Ciesielcyzk 36’; D Hoedt 38’.
Second half — D Ridd (Wendt) 77’; LM Wilke 78’.
