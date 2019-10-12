MONROE — Aaron Heine had his customary hat trick and the Jefferson Eagles earned a 4-1 victory against host Monroe in a Friday evening special at Honey Creek Park.
The Jefferson junior scored in the 17th, 69th and 81st minutes for the Eagles. Jovany Ochoa scored the second goal of the game to give Jefferson a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute.
"We played tonight with a different line up and we played very solid," Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. "We moved the ball very well and we held possession throughout the game."
Jefferson once again will be without senior midfielder Eddie Serrano who is now out indefinitely with an injury.
"We need to figure out how to play without Edward due to injury and we need to do that fast," El-Beri said. "I believe my boys are ready for the challenge and they showed it tonight against Monroe."
The Eagles play against Saturday morning against River Valley followed by a game against Richland Center. The games will begin at 10 a.m.
JEFFERSON 4, MONROE 1
Eagles 2 2 — 4
Cheesemakers 0 1 — 1
First half — J Heine 17'; J Ochoa 34'.
Second half — M Torres; J Heine 69'; J Heine 81'.
Saves — J (Radloff) 6; M (Vasquez) 10.
Madison Edgewood 1, Fort Atkinson 0
Nicholas Stacey scored the only goal of the game 87 minutes, 50 seconds into the contest as Madison Edgewood earned a 1-0 victory against host Fort Atkinson in a Badger South soccer game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday night.
"It was a good game with an unfortunate result," Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said. "We played fairly well and matched up evenly with Edgewood on the stat sheet. Our defense was solid most of the game and unfortunately had a breakdown late."
Offensively, Caleb Strayer led Fort Atkinson with one shot on goal in each half. The Blackhawks had seven shots total in the game and gave up seven to the Crusaders.
"We were really close several times," said Lovejoy, "but a pass that was just a little off or the defending player making a really good play hurt us. With teams we don't have a clear speed advantage against, we need to execute the extra pass better. When we figure that out, we'll be dangerous."
Fort Atkinson travels to Stoughton on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. matchup.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 1, FORT ATKINSON 0
Crusaders 0 1 — 1
Blackhawks 0 0 — 0
First half — None.
Second half — Stacey 88'.
Saves — ME 7, FA 6.
