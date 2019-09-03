BURLINGTON — The Fort Atkinson High School boys soccer team tied with Burlington, 3-3, in a non-conference match Tuesday night in Burlington.
Both teams scored a goal in the first half and each squad added two more scores in the second half.
Jimmy Keelty found the back of the net twice for Fort Atkinson.
It was the second tie in a row for Fort. The Blackhawks earned a 1-1 non-conference draw on Friday against Evansville.
The Blackhawks will head to Whitewater on Thursday to take on the Whippets in a non-conference game at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.