In a Friday night special, Landon Zorn and Jimmy Keelty each scored for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks as they earned a 2-0 victory over visiting Poynette/Portage in a Badger Conference soccer match at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
Keelty scored in the 3rd minute on an assist from Caleb Strayer. Zorn netted his goal after a through ball from Strayer in the 25th minute.
"This was a big game for us because Portage is in our sectional and plays many of the same teams as we do, so our head-to-head result will be critical at sectional seeding," Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy said.
Returning to action to aid the back line in its pursuit of the shutout was freshman Aiden Worden.
"That was a real difference maker in the shutout," Lovejoy said. "The backs did a tremendous job of making (keeper) Raymel (Encarnacion)'s job easier."
Encarnacion made five saves to help the Blackhawks improve to 5-1-2 with their lone loss coming on the road against Whitewater.
"The game came down to our scorers scoring and our backs not allowing very many good opportunities," Lovejoy said.
Fort Atkinson faces off against Badger South stalwart Oregon on Tuesday in Jones Dairy Farm Stadium at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 2, POYNETTE/PORTAGE 0
United 0 0 — 0
Blackhawks 2 0 — 0
First half — Keelty (Strayer), 3'; Zorn (Strayer), 25'.
Second half — None.
Saves — P/P 4, FA (Encarnacion) 5.
New Berlin West Invitational
NEW BERLIN — The Jefferson Eagles wrapped up a stretch of play where they had six games in five days by winning two out of three games at the New Berlin West Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Kevin Neri scored a goal in the 57th minute to give the Eagles a 1-0 victory against St. Anthony School of Milwaukee. Neri's goal came after Osiel Dominguez dropped a corner kick in a perfect spot for Neri to one-time it into the net.
Hayden Radloff made five saves for Jefferson.
"Saint Anthony controlled the ball very well and they worked the switch very good," Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. "We did wait for them to make mistakes and were able to take advantage."
On Saturday, the Eagles dropped their first game, 2-0, to New Berlin West and won the second game, 2-1, against Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights, Ill).
New Berlin West scored a goal in the ninth minute and another in the 51st minute to beat the Eagles.
"We had lots of tired legs knowing we've been playing lots of soccer this week," El-Beri said. "I think that got us today."
Jefferson keeper David Saldana was credited with five saves and New Berlin West keeper Nate Jocz had four saves.
The Eagles gave up a goal in the second minute against Marian Catholic, but managed to regroup and earn a 2-1 victory. Reese Fetherston was assisted by Aaron Heine in the third minute and Eli Tackman scored in the 56th minute to put Jefferson ahead.
Saldana had three saves in the win.
"I was very proud of the boys even with our starting goalie and with a few starting players down, we finished very strong and took third out of eight teams in that tournament," El-Beri said.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road against Cambridge/Deerfield, in Deerfield at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 2
HARTLAND — John Wilke scored the first goal and assisted on a third goal that ultimately made the different for Lake Mills as it earned a 3-2 victory against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in non-conference soccer on Saturday.
The L-Cats took a 3-0 lead, but Lake Country Lutheran was able to forge a comeback with a pair of second-half goals. Alex Johnson scored with three seconds remaining in the game, so a complete comeback was never really a possibility.
Brayden Ciesolka scored the second Lake Mills goal in the 24th minute. He was assisted by Isaac Lambert. Wilke assisted Jailen Ortega on the third goal in the 54th minute.
Lake Mills will travel to Columbus to take on the Cardinals in a Capitol Conference match on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 3, HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 2
L-Cats 2 1 — 3
Lightning 0 2 — 2
First half — LM Wilke 4'; LM Ciesolka (Lambert) 24'.
Second half — LM Ortega (Wilke) 54'; LCL Islas 69'; LCL Johnson 90'.
Saves — LM (Dean) 6, LCL (Burlagi) 14.
