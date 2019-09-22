JEFFERSON — David Saldana scored two goals as Jefferson defeated Columbus, 4-1, in a non-conference prep soccer game Saturday morning in Jefferson.
Columbus scored the first goal of the game, just 43 seconds into the game, but the Eagles responded with four straight goals to end the contest.
“My boys responded very well and with a few missing kids we had to readjust the line up and refocus,” Jefferson head coach Sam El-Beri said.
Jefferson equalized in the 21st minute with a goal from Saldana, which was assisted from Jonathan Colorado.
Reese Fetherston gave the Eagles a lead with score in the 28th minute. Edward Serrano was credited with the assist.
Serrano got a goal of his own in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 55th minute to make it 3-1.
Saldana notched his second score of the game in the 66th minute.
Jefferson goalie Hayden Radloff collected two saves.
The Eagles will take on McFarland Monday in a Rock Valley Conference game on the road at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi Tournament
LODI — The Fort Atkinson boys soccer team bounced back from a first-round defeat at the Lodi Tournament Saturday to finish with a 1-1 record at Lodi High School.
Against Baraboo in the first game of the tournament, the Blackhawks were blanked, 2-0, in their defeat.
The Thunderbirds scored once in the first half and added a second goal after halftime.
Baraboo peppered 17 shots on goal in its win.
Fort Atkinson rebounded in its second game, defeating Reedsburg, 2-0. Jack Calloway and Jimmy Keelty scored the Blackhawks’ two goals.
Calloway’s goal came in the first half, while Keelty’s came in the second. Landon Zorn was credited with an assist on the Calloway score.
The Blackhawks notched 19 shots on goal in the win.
Fort Atkinson will take on Monona Grove in a Badger South match Tuesday on the road at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.