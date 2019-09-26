JEFFERSON — Eddie Serrano scored twice and had two assists in the first half for the Jefferson Eagles as they built a four-goal lead before earning a 7-0 victory against Walworth Big Foot in a Rock Valley Conference soccer on Thursday night at Jefferson High School.
“We finally had Edward Serrano back, we struggled without him all year,” Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. “He’s a playmaker for us. I’m hoping we can start finishing games like we should with him back.”
Serrano assisted on a pair of goals by Aaron Heine and both goals were of a similar variety. Serrano gained possession near midfield, gathered himself and lofted a pass beyond the Big Foot defensive line. Heine outran the defenders and put one past the Big Foot keeper in the 17th minute and again in the 36th minute.
In between the Heine goals, Serrano took a shot one stride inside the 18-yard box. Serrano scored 38 seconds after Heine’s second goal on a penalty kick.
“We played very fast and aggressive from the start,” El-Beri said. “We scored in different ways and we kept possession throughout the night.”
Heine added two more goals in the second half. Reese Fetherston scored with an assist by Eli Tackman in the 59th minute to take a 6-0 lead.
Jefferson keeper Hayden Radloff made one save in the game.
The Jefferson Eagles will play against East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle at home on Monday beginning at 4:45 p.m.
JEFFERSON , BIG FOOT 0
Chiefs 0 0 — 0
Eagles 4 3 — 7
First half — Heine (Serrano), 17’; Serrano 18’; Heine (Serrano) 36’; Serrano 37’.
Second half — Heine 54’; Fetherston (Tackman), 59’; Heine 68’.
Saves — BF (Hubanks) 15; J (Radloff) 1.
Lake Mills 2, Wisconsin Dells 1
LAKE MILLS — Jailen Ortega and John Wilke each scored for the Lake Mills L-Cats in their 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells in non-conference prep soccer on Thursday night.
Wisconsin Dells scored in the first minute of the second half and the L-Cats responded with a pair of goals before end of regulation.
Ortega scored on a header and Wilke followed with the ultimately decisive second goal.
Lake Mills will continue its season against Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, October 1, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The game will be played at Grinwald Park in Watertown.
Cambridge/Deerfield 2, Columbus 0
COLUMBUS — Adam Staszak and Brandon Her netted one goal each for Cambridge/Deerfield in its 2-0 victory over Columbus on Thursday night. The victory evened United’s record at 2-3 in Capitol Conference play.
Carson Galla made nine saves for Cambridge/Deerfield. United put 15 shots on goal.
Staszak was assisted by Aidyn Moynihan 2 minutes, 25 seconds into the game. Her’s goal was unassisted and came at the 48:11 mark.
Cambridge/Deerfield will face off against Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) on Tuesday, October 1, at 6:45 p.m. The Raiders entered Thursday night tied with Lodi for the top spot in the conference with a 4-0 league record.
Wisconsin Heights 5, Lakeside Lutheran 0
LAKE MILLS — Gavin Childs is among the top players in the Capitol Conference for a reason and the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors couldn’t contain him as Childs and the Wisconsin Heights Vanguards earned a 5-0 victory on Thursday night.
Caeben Schomber scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring. Michael Johnson added a fifth goal in the 80th minute to conclude the scoring.
“After solid play in the game last Tuesday, we were unable to match the energy of Wisconsin Heights,” first-year Lakeside coach Eric Dorn said. “Despite several chances on goal, we were unable to recover from a slow start.”
The Warriors had 10 shots on goal, but couldn’t convert.
Calvin Geerdts made 12 saves for Lakeside Lutheran.
The Warriors return to action at home against Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.