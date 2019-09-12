EVANSVILLE — Jackson Stencel was more than the Jefferson Eagles could handle on Thursday night.
Stencel scored twice in the first half as Evansville earned a 3-1 victory over visiting Jefferson (4-3-1 overall, 0-1) in Rock Valley Conference prep soccer Thursday night.
"It was a very slow first half, we made a lot of mistakes as a team and Evansville cashed in," Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. "We especially made mistakes on set pieces and overlapping our players."
Hayden Radloff made five saves for the Eagles.
Junior Aaron Heine scored the only Jefferson goal in the 77th minute. Senior Reese Fetherston was credited with the assist.
"We bounced back in the second half and generated a few scoring chances but only one of them found the back of the net," El-Beri said. "I know we can play better than that and that showed in the second half."
The Eagles return to the pitch on road Friday in a tournament hosted at New Berlin West. They'll start the weekend against St. Anthony High School of Milwaukee at 5:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 3, Whitewater 2
LAKE MILLS — John Wilke’s two first-half goals led Lake Mills to a 3-2 victory against Whitewater in a non-conference prep soccer game Thursday night in Lake Mills.
Juan Cuellar scored the first goal of the game off a penalty kick to put the Whippets up 1-0 in the 12th minute.
In the 23rd minute, Wilke equalized with a goal. Ten minutes later in the 33rd, Wilke gave the L-Cats the lead with a penalty kick.
Issac Lambert put Lake Mills up two goals in the 52nd minute with a score. Cuellar got his second goal of the game in the 54th minute to put Whitewater down 3-2, but the goal proved to be the final score of the contest.
Whitewater will play in the Milton Invitational Friday and Saturday in Milton. Lake Mills will host Lake Country Lutheran Saturday at 11 a.m.
