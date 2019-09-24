CAMBRIDGE — Zach Feltz’s goal was not enough as Cambridge/Deerfield United was defeated by Watertown Luther Prep, 2-1, in a Capitol Conference game Tuesday night in Cambridge.
Watertown Luther Prep scored two goals in the first half, one in the 30th minute and another soon after in the 34th.
Both scores came from Adam Brands.
Cambridge/Deerfield responded in the second half with a goal from Feltz in the 60th minute. Zach Huffman was credited with the assist.
It would be the last goal of the contest.
Carson Galla collected six saves for United in the defeat.
Cambridge/Deerfield will take on Columbus Thursday in a conference game at Columbus High School at 4 p.m.
Monona Grove 9, Fort Atkinson 0
MONONA GROVE — The Fort Atkinson boys soccer couldn’t contain the Monona Grove offense Tuesday night, falling to the Silver Eagles, 9-0, in a Badger South Conference match held in Monona.
The Silver Eagles scored four first-half goals and added five more scores in the second half for good measure.
Caleb Strayer collected two shots on goal for the Blackhawks. Raymel Encarnacion had 14 saves in goal for the Blackhawks.
Fort Atkinson will host Madison Edgewood in a conference match Tuesday at Blackhawk Stadium at 7 p.m.
Lodi 4, Lakeside Lutheran 0
LODI — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team was defeated by Lodi, 4-0, in a Capitol Conference match Tuesday night at Lodi High School.
“We showed improvement in controlling the possession offensively for much of the first half,” Warriors head coach Eric Dorn said. “Despite the fairly consistent attack throughout the game, the Lodi Blue Devils were able to keep us out of their net behind great play from their keeper Carson Richter.”
Richter collected eight saves for the Blue Devils
Marcus Malig scored two goals for Lodi and the first two goals of the game, in the 21st minute and 26th minute. The Blue Devils added on two more goals in the second half, one from Matt Wendorft and another from AJ Karls.
Warrior keeper Calvin Geerdts collected 11 saves in the defeat.
Lakeside will host Wisconsin Heights Thursday in a conference match at Lakeside Lutheran High School at 5 p.m.LODI 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
Lakeside 0 0 — 0
Lodi 2 2 — 4
L — Malig, 20:00
L — Malig (Wendorf), 25:00
L — Wendorf, 54:00
L — Karls 85:00
Saves — LL (Geerdts) 11, LO (Richter) 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.