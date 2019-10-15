CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge/Deerfield boys soccer team spread the wealth against Dodgeland/Hustisford as five players scored goals in United’s 5-0 win Tuesday night at Cambridge High School.
Zach Feltz started off the scoring with a goal in the ninth minute for United. Adam Staszak made it 2-0 with a goal in the 22nd minute. Ben Incha and Cody Harrison scored goals in the 35th minute and 37th minute, respectively, to double the Cambridge/Deerfield advantage to 4-0.
Ayden Moynihan netted the only score of the second half with a goal in the 51st minute.
Carson Galla collected three saves in the win.
Cambridge/Deerfield will take on Sugar River in a WIAA Division 3 Regional Thursday, Oct. 24, at Redden Park.
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 5,
DODGELAND HUSTISFORD 0
United 4 1 — 5
DH 0 0 — 0
First half — CD: Feltz (Huffman) 9’; CD: Staszak (Incha) 22’; CD: Incha 35’; CD — Harrison 37’.
Second half — CD Moynihan 51’.
Saves — CD (Galla) 3, DH 17
Belleville/New Glarus 7, Lakeside Lutheran 1
LAKESIDE — Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) netted three goals within 10 minutes as the Raiders defeated Lakeside Lutheran, 7-1, in a Capitol Conference prep boys soccer game Tuesday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School.
The Raiders scored five goals in the first half and added a pair after halftime.
“We were unable to stop the steady stream of goals by a talented Sugar River team,” Lakeside head coach Eric Dorn said.
The Warriors’ lone goal came in the 38th minute off a penalty kick from Kyle Main. Calvin Geerdts collected 13 saves for Lakeside. Carter Siegenthaler scored four goals for the Raiders.
The Warriors will play against Mayville on the road Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 7, LAKESIDE 1
Raiders 5 2 — 7
Warriors 1 0 — 1
First half: — B/NG Faber (Siegenthaler) 5’; B/NG Siegenthaler (Douma) 7’; B/NG Siegenthaler (Faber) 10’ B/NG Siegenthaler 15’ B/NG Downing (Faber) 33’; LL — Main (PK) 38’
Second half — B/NG — Siegenthaler (Faber) 65’ B/NG Niessen 89’
Saves LL Geerdts 13, SR Lutz 5
