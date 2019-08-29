JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s boys soccer team used a goal from senior Reese Fetherston in each half as the Eagles defeated Watertown Luther Prep 4-0 in a non-conference game at JHS on Thursday.
Senior Anthony Riedl opened the scoring with a free kick in the 24th minute and Fetherston found the back of the net eight minutes later on an assist from Riedl.
“We started very fast and strong against Luther Prep tonight,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Sam El-Beri said. “We worked on building up from the back and we were very successful doing it. We have been practicing on finding different ways on how to attract. My boys responded very well to the change from last year and that response (led to a) big win.”
Jefferson (2-0) junior Aaron Heine backed up his two-goal effort on Tuesday versus Lake Mills with a 54th-minute goal assisted by senior Elijah Tackman. Fetherston scored again on a pass from Riedl in the 72nd minute.
Jefferson held the Phoenix offense in check and senior goalie Hayden Radloff made three saves.
“We held possession throughout the game and we dictated the pace,” El-Beri said. “I was very pleased with the result and the effort from my boys.”
Luther Prep (0-1) senior keeper Nate Hintze stopped eight shots.
The Phoenix next play at Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson returns to action at the Janesville Craig triangular on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Janesville Craig High School.
JEFFERSON 4, LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 0 0 — 0
Jefferson 2 2 — 4
First half — Riedl, 23:20; Fetherston (Riedl), 31:40.
Second half — Heine (Tackman), 53:17; Fetherston (Riedl), 71:48.
Saves: LP (Hintze) 8; J (Radloff) 3.
Martin Luther 5, Lakeside Lutheran 3
GREENDALE — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team scored three of the last four goals of the game, but it was not enough Thursday night as the Warriors were defeated by Martin Luther Greendale, 5-3,at Martin Luther Greendale High School.
“After a slow start in the first half, we were able to keep the Spartans out of their net in the second half while tacking on two more goals of their own,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said.
The Warriors got down 4-0 almost 40 minutes into the game until Lakeside scored its first goal of the game in the 40th minute thanks to a score from Jack Milbrath.
Greendale responded soon after with a score in the 42nd minute to make it 5-1.
In the second half, Kyle Main, who assisted on the first goal, scored the Warriors’ second goal of the game in the 80th minute.
Carter Roekle netted an unassisted goal in the 85th minute to make it 5-3.
The score would be the last of the game for either team.
