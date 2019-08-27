REEDSBURG — Caleb Strayer scored a hat trick and the Fort Atkinson boys soccer team started off the season with a 5-2 win over Reedsburg on the road Tuesday night.
All five of the Blackhawks’ goals came in the first half.
The Blackhawks scored the first goal of the game near the third minute, but Reedsburg responded with an equalizer.
Fort Atkinson broke the tie shortly after the equalizer, but Reedsburg quickly responded with another game-tying goal.
From then on, it was all Blackhawks as they scored the next three goals.
Landon Zorn and Jimmy Keelty also found the back of the net in the Fort Atkinson victory.
Fort Atkinson will take on Edgerton Thursday at Blackhawk Stadium at 7 p.m.
East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 3, Waterford 2
WATERFORD — The East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle boys soccer team defeated Waterford, 3-2, in a season-opening game Tuesday night at Waterford High School.
East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle hosts Watertown Luther Prep Saturday at 4:45 p.m.
Milwaukee Lutheran 10, Lakeside Lutheran 0
MILWAUKEE — The Lakeside Lutheran High School boys soccer team’s season started off with a 10-0 defeat to Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
It took until the 22nd minute for Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran to score, but once the gates were open, they were open.
The game ended with the 10th goal in the 81st minute.
Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts grabbed 14 saves in the defeat.
Lakeside Lutheran will play Martin Luther Thursday on the road at 5:30 p.m.
