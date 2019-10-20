MAYVILLE — Kyle Main scored in both halves as the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team defeated Mayville, 2-0, in a nonconference prep boys game Saturday at Mayville High School.
Main scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Pierre Schulz in the 20th minute. Main made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute with another goal.
Warrior goalie Calvin Geerdts collected five saves in the victory. The 2-0 win was the Warriors first clean sheet of the season.
“Our defense was able to aid keeper Calvin Geerdts in maintaining its first clean sheet of the year,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Eric Dorn said. “On the other side of the field, the offense was able to connect and put on consistent pressure.”
The Warriors will take on St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy in a WIAA Division 4 regional game Tuesday at Lake Mills High School at 4 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, MAYVILLE 0
Warriors 1 1 — 2
Cardinals 0 0 — 0
First half
LL — Main (Schulz) 20’
Second half
LL — Main 53’
Saves
LL Geerdts 5, M Arial 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.