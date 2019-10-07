WHITEWATER — After a scoreless first half, the Jefferson and Whitewater boys soccer teams exploded for six second-half goals as the teams tied, 3-3, in a Rock Valley Conference game Monday night at Whitewater High School.
“It was a very exciting game,” Jefferson head coach Sam El-Beri said.
The Eagles (11-4-3, 3-2-1) got the scoring going in the second half with a 51st minute goal from Brayan Loyo, which was assisted by Edward Serrano. Serrano scored a goal for himself in the 63rd minute to make it 2-0.
The Whippets responded with a 67th-minute goal to cut the lead in half at 2-1. The Eagles wrestled back control of the game soon after with a 69th minute goal from Serrano. Aaron Heine assisted on the play.
Reyes trimmed the lead back to one with, as he found the back of the net in the 76th minute. Juan Cuellar equalized in the 82nd minute.
“We normally defend very good, but tonight was a different story,” El-Beri said.
The score would prove to be the final one of the game.
“We almost put the game away when Edward switched the ball to the far corner in the 89th minute, but Aaron Heine took a quick one timer and missed an open netter,” El-Beri said.
Jefferson keeper Hayden Radloff collected six saves, while Whitewater goalie Antwan Banda earned seven saves in the tie.
Jefferson will play on the road versus Monroe on Friday at 4:45 p.m.
The Whippets will take on Madison Edgewood Thursday at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, WHITEWATER 3
Eagles 0 3 — 3
Whippets 0 3 — 3
First half — None
Second half — J Loyo (Serrano) 51’; J Serrano 63’; W Reyes 67’; J Serrano (Heine) 69’; W Reyes 76’; W Cuellar 82’.
