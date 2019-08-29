Landon Zorn scored twice in the first half and once in the second half, but the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks cheered loudest for the goal by Jeffery Chladil.
It was his second shot on goal in a varsity match and it finished off the scoring for the Blackhawks as they earned a 5-0 victory over visiting Edgerton in a non-conference prep soccer game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Thursday night.
“They were excited for him,” said Fort Atkinson coach Kent Lovejoy of the players on the bench. “(Chladil) is a senior that has some skill gaps that don’t make him a consistent, on-field contributor in a highly competitive game, but the kids love him.
“There are guys that you love because they come to practice every day and work hard every day even with no guarantee of playing time. When he gets in and does something positive like that, the kids are really excited for him.”
Fort Atkinson scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes as the Blackhawks took control of the game for good. The Blackhawks ended up with a 26-11 advantage in the shots category.
Zorn started the scoring in the fourth minute and scored again in the seventh. The junior’s first and third goals each were assisted by fellow junior Jimmy Keelty.
“They’re friends, first of all,” Lovejoy said. “That makes a difference to a large degree because you’re a little bit more willing to share. They both played on a club team together and are aware of what the other is trying to do.”
One night earlier, the Blackhawks got a hat trick from sophomore Caleb Strayer in a 5-2 victory against Reedsburg.
“We are much better going forward than we have been in the last several years,” Lovejoy said. “I’m holding my excitement until we play against a Badger South team.”
The excitement from Lovejoy reached its peak in the 47th minute after an initial flurry toward the Edgerton net to open the half, the Crimson Tide advanced the ball past midfield. The Edgerton threat was defused and the Blackhawks made two passes to reverse the field and push another attack up the opposite sideline.
That’s when you heard Lovejoy applauding the effort and urging the Blackhawks to continue the counter attack.
“If you can move the ball from one side of the field to the other before the defense can adjust, you’re going to get great scoring opportunities,” Lovejoy said. “It’s not unlike basketball. The faster you can swing it, the more the defense is out of shape and you have better chances to score.”
Fort Atkinson will travel to Evansville for another non-conference game Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 5, EDGERTON 0
Crimson Tide 0 0 — 0
Blackhawks 3 2 — 5
First half — Zorn (Keelty), 4’; Zorn (Buchta) 7’; Keelty 19’.
Second half — Zorn (Keelty), 51’; Chladil 88’.
Saves — FA (Encarnacion) 11.
