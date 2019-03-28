EAST TROY — Junior Kylee Lukes drove in seven runs for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 13-9 victory over host East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference softball game on Thursday night.
Lukes hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Eagles (2-1, 1-1 RVC) a 9-2 lead. The shortstop helped get Jefferson started when she hit a two-run single in the four-run first inning.
Eden Dempsey hit a double and a triple in five at-bats for Jefferson. Dempsey drove in two runs. Lead-off hitter Callie Schnitger scored twice and had two hits in four at-bats.
Sophomore Claire Beck got the win in the circle. She struck out two batters and gave up two earned runs in seven innings of work.
Jefferson continues its season with a road trip to Rosemount, Minnesota where they’ll take on Ellsworth in the Irish Sports Dome on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12, Lakeside Lutheran 3
LAKE MILLS — The Chargers scored six runs in the third inning to separate themselves before they earned a 12-3 victory over host Lakeside Lutheran in non-conference softball on Thursday.
Ryann Burger was 3 for 4 for the Warriors. She hit one of the team’s two doubles;Ally Murray had the other.
Kylee Gnabasik took the loss after she started and gave up nine hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Lakeside was outhit, 12-8.
The Warriors return to action on Friday against Adams-Friendship at 5 p.m.
Whitewater 11, Brodhead 0
WHITEWATER — Sara Johnson gave up just one hit and strikeout 10 as the Whippets blanked the Cardinals 11-0 in a Rock Valley contest held Thursday night at Whitewater High School.
Bryce Hibbs collected two hits, including a triple and three RBIs.
Alyssa Schumacher also recorded two hits in the win.
The Whippets will be back in action on Monday with an away game against Delavan-Darien. Action begins at 4:30 p.m.
