POYNETTE — The L-Cats’ were blanked 8-0 by Poynette in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal in Poynette on Tuesday.
Lake Mills was only able to collect two hits in the defeat.
Briana Jessie and McKenna Grossman both collected singles.
Taylor Roughen pitched six innings for the L-Cats and gave up five earned runs. She also struck out six batters and walked just two batters.
Casey Fountain went the distance for the Pumas. She allowed just two hits and struck out 15 batters. She only surrendered one walk.
Poynette scored in every inning they batted in expect the second.
Lucy Cuff collected two triples for Poynette.
Cuff and Ashley Hellenbrand both drove in three runs for the Pumas.
Cuff finished with a game-high three hits.
Hellenbrand homered for Poynette to go along with two hits and a run.
