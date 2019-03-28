JOHNSON CREEK — Jordyn Pipkin struck out 13 batters in a complete-game victory and Lexi Swanson delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit in the fifth inning for Johnson Creek as the Bluejays christened their new home at Centennial Park with a 3-2 win over Lake Mills in non-conference softball Thursday.
With the game tied at 2-2 in the fifth, Swanson came to the plate with runners on first and second and lofted a fly ball single to center to drive in Bella Herman with the go-ahead run.
Pipkin shut the door from there and earned the decision, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with no walks.
“Really good ball game,” Johnson Creek softball coach Kassidy Lemminger, a former Bluejay, said after her getting her first career win. “Really proud of the girls. We came back from a two-run deficit. That is huge.”
Lake Mills (3-1) pounced on a pair of errors by the Bluejays in top of the second inning to go up 2-0.
Briana Jessie led off with a base hit, Syd Schwartz bunted her over and Tessa Kottwitz and Ellie Evenson both struck out but reached on passed balls.
“We overcame a couple errors,” Lemminger said. “Jordyn gave up only two hits. Very proud of her for the first game of the season. New diamond. Never played on this field. I really like this set-up.”
Johnson Creek answered in the bottom of the second when Pipkin singled and scored when Swanson reached on an error. Freshman second baseman Amaya Wilson tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run to center.
In the fifth, Herman drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a groundout by Rylie Thomas. After Pipkin was intentionally walked, Swanson followed with the game-winning hit.
“Super proud of Amaya Wilson,” Lemminger said. “She got a bomb in the fourth. She’s a freshman. That was her first varsity contest, and she hit it right down the center, right down the 198 (sign). Swanson had a nice base hit. That was exactly what we needed.”
Pipkin out-dueled Lake Mills sophomore Taylor Roughen, who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Roughen also hit a leadoff double in the top of the fifth but was stranded at third.
“It was a great high school softball game,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “I felt like it was two very good teams and a couple of good pitchers going at each other. We capitalized when we had the chance. They made a couple errors, we took advantage of them and went up 2-0, but they battled back. It was a very well fought game.
“Jordyn is a great high school pitcher. She’s throwing in the low 60s. That’s as good of a pitcher as we’re going to face all year long. We went up, we took our cuts. She’s tough.”
Lake Mills opens Capitol North play at Poynette on Thursday.
Johnson Creek hosts Columbus in another non-conference game today.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, LAKE MILLS 2
L-Cats 020 000 0 — 2 2 2
Bluejays 010 110 X — 3 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LM, Roughen L-6-5-2-7-2; JC, Pipkin W-7-2-0-13-0)
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2B; JC: Wilson HR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.