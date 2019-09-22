FORT ATKINSON — Emmi Belzer earned two top-five finishes as the Fort Atkinson girls swim team placed eighth at their own invitational Saturday in Fort Atkinson.
Belzer led the Blackhawks’ 85 point effort with fifth-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
Belzer clocked in at 1:04.89 in the butterfly and 1:15.28 in the breaststroke.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Belzer, Brooke Hartwig, Grace Gustin and Lexi Dudzek finished ninth in the event with a time of 1:53.28.
Hartwig placed just outside the top 10 in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall at 27.59.
The time was good for 12th.
The Blackhawks will swim in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Milton at 6 p.m.
