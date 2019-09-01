JANESVILLE — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team took third at the Janesville Parker Invitational Saturday in Janesville.
Jefferson/Cambridge finished with 224 points.
The EagleJays got first-place finishes in the 300-yard individual medley relay and the 400-yard free class relay.
In the medley relay it was Josie Peterson, Brooke Whiting and Emma El-Beri teaming up for the first-place finish with a time of 3 minutes, 30.71 seconds.
In the freestyle relay, it was Emma Riedl, Alyssa Mildenstein, Peterson and El-Beri, clocking in at 4:10.42
Riedl, Whiting, Mildenstein and Peterson placed second in the 400-freestyle relay. Jefferson took third in the 200-yard freestyle relay thanks to the team of Rachel Wittig, Alex Ostopowicz, Gracie Geyer and Alyssa Donliger.
The EagleJays will be back in action Thursday for a conference relay at Delavan-Darien High School at 5:30 p.m.
“We have many new swimmers on the team this year and our returning swimmers continue to support and guide them in practice and in competition,” co-head coach Emily Lynch said. “All of the girls gave everything they had today and it showed in their times.
“We are really looking forward to seeing this team continue to develop throughout this season.”
