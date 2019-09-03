STOUGHTON — Fort Atkinson was dealt a lopsided 123-47 loss on the road by Stoughton, but the Blackhawks had 21 personal bests in the Badger South Conference dual.
Emmi Belzer finished the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 4.47 seconds to take second place behind Ava Schigur (1:03.57) of Stoughton. Belzer also took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke and in the 200-yard freestyle relay race.
Belzer was joined by Sierra Schultz, Samantha Erstad and Lexi Dudzek in the relay which completed the race in a time of 1:57.57. Belzer took second place in the breaststroke with a time of 1:14.95.
Dudzek took third place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:17.22.
Fort Atkinson will go back to Stoughton on Thursday for a Badger Conference relays invitational at 6 p.m.
