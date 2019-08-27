FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls swim team dropped its first meet of the season, losing to Oregon/Belleville, 112-56, Tuesday night in Fort Atkinson.
Senior Emmi Belzer finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 5.15 seconds.
Belzer also touched the final wall first in the 100-yard breastroke, clocking in with a time of 1:15.16.
Senior Brooke Hartwig earned a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.39. She also was the runner up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.65.
The Blackhawks also had two second-place finishes from relay teams.
The 200-yard medley relay team of senior Ellie Stine, juniors Grace Gustin and Samantha Erstad and sophomore Sierra Schultz placed second in the event with a 2:17.03.
Hartwig, Belzer, Stine and senior Lexi Dudzek finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:20.53.
Fort Atkinson will be back in action Tuesday on the road in Stoughton at 6 p.m.
