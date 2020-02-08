WHITEWATER — Jefferson/Cambridge took fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Saturday at Whitewater High School.
The EagleJays finished with 234 points. The host Whippets took sixth with 179 points, while Lake Geneva Badger won with 545 points.
Whitewater senior Jack Mayer took second in two events. He finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.54 seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle, Mayer placed second with a time of 49.88.
Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Trevor Leto took sixth in the event with a 52.80.
Whitewater junior Devin Bazeley finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.51. He also placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 59.29.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, EagleJay senior Dane Jensen took sixth with a 1:09.43, while Leto was a spot behind in seventh with a 1:09.43.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Whitewater team of Bazeley, senior Shawn Chan, junior Johathan Chan and Mayer finished third with a time of 1:37.15. Jefferson/Cambridge’s sophomore Patrick Rogers, Jensen, junior Stone Farruggio and Leto finished fourth with a 1:37.48.
