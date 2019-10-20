The Fort Atkinson girls swim team placed ninth and Jefferson/Cambridge finished seventh at the Blackhawk Invitational Saturday at Fort Atkinson.
The EagleJays collected 149 points, while the Blackhawks finished with 93 points. DeForest won the invitational with 372 points.
The EagleJays’ Josie Peterson ended the day with two top-three finishes. Peterson placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.88 seconds. She finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.16.
Brooke Whiting took fifth for Jefferson/Cambridge in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.69. She also took fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:24.30.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Peterson, Whiting, Emma Riedl and Sophie Peterson took fourth with a time of 1:46.77.
Fort Atkinson’s Emmi Belzer finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.65. She also placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:06.03.
Jefferson will race in the Elkhorn Invitational Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Elkhorn High School at 6 p.m. Fort Atkinson will host Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School at 6 p.m.
