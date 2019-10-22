FORT ATKINSON — The 200-yard freestyle relay team’s first-place finish highlighted the Fort Atkinson girls swim team’s 114.5-55.5 senior night defeat to Monroe Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Seniors Brooke Hartwig, Lexi Dudzek, Emmi Belzer and junior Samantha Erstad teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle relay to clock in with a time of 1 minute, 48.95 seconds, good for first.
Belzer finished second in two events Tuesday. Belzer placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.08. She also placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:15.08.
Hartwig was the runner up in the 100-yard freestyle, timing in at 58.91.
Junior Grace Gustin finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:12.89.
“We had very strong showing all across the board from our seniors and underclassmen,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said.
The Blackhawks will race in the Badger South Conference Meet Nov. 2 at Stoughton High School at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.