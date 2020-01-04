The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed second at the Connor Bourke Relays Saturday morning at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Blackhawks collected 119 points at the eight-team invitational, while Elkhorn Area took first with 169 points. Jefferson/Cambridge finished fifth with 94 points and Whitewater placed a spot behind in sixth with 72 points.
“Second is always nice, especially when we’re going against Milton, who is sort of our overall rival,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said.
The Red Hawks finished third at the invitational with 113 points.
“This was our first time we’ve been able to get back into the water, time wise, since our last meet against Oregon, which was before Christmas,” Hill said. “I’ve been really pushing the kids, working them really hard and it paid off today. A lot of really good times.”
Fort Atkinson had three third-place finishes on the day to highlight its runner-up finish.
In the 200-yard medley freshman/sophomore relay, the freshmen group of Charlie Schenck, Kade Eske, Dan Krapfl and Logan Recob placed third with a time of 2 minutes, 10.5 seconds. In the 150-yard freestyle relay, the Blackhawk trio of Recob and sophomores Martin Donald and Brandon Yang finished third with a time of 1:29.23. The team of freshman Schenck, Krapfl, Josh Larson and Ethan Larson finished with the third best time in the 250-yard freestyle relay with a 2:27.50.
Senior Eddie Cervantes, junior Greyson Gottschalk and freshman Noah Frame were all a part of two fourth-place finishes for the Blackhawks.
Jefferson/Cambridge got a top finish from Alex Janikowsi, Trevor Leto, Patrick Rogers and Roman Leto in the 200-yard medley freshman/sophomore relay with a time of 1:56.65.
The Whippets ended the meet with two second-place finishes.
The Whitewater team of Tyler Arentt, Devin Bazeley and Jack Mayer placed second in the 150-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:17.78, less than two seconds off the first-place time (1:16.17).
Bazeley, Mayer and Jonathan Chan placed third for the Whippets in the 300-yard breaststroke relay with a 3:45.26.
“Right now I think we’re ahead where I thought we were going to be at this point,” Hill said. “They’re still swimming very tired, which is what you want as a coach until the end of the season.”
Up next for Fort Atkinson will be a Badger South Conference meet Tuesday against Watertown in Fort Atkinson at 6 p.m. Jefferson/Cambridge and Whitewater will swim in a meet Tuesday at Jefferson at 5:30 p.m.
