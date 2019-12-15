The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed 13th at the Blackhawk Invitational Saturday, Dec. 14, at Fort Atkinson High School.
Greyson Gottschalk finished with the Blackhawks’ best finish, placing 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Blackhawks will host Oregon in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at 6 p.m.
