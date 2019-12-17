The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team was defeated by Oregon, 102-68, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
Junior Greyson Gottschalk took first in the 200-yard individual medley and first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the medley, Gottschalk clocked in at 2 minutes, 15.21 seconds. In the breaststroke, Gottschalk timed in at 1:08.64.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Gottschalk, Brandon Yang, Eddie Cervantes and Logan Recob also got the Blackhawks a first-place finish, ending with the top time in the event with a 1:59.28.
The Blackhawks will host a relay Jan. 4 at Fort Atkinson High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.