BELOIT — The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swimming team finished ninth, while Fort Atkinson placed 11th at the Beloit Memorial Invitational Saturday in Beloit.
The EagleJays collected 210.5 points, while the Blackhawks recorded 128.5 points. West Bend West/East High School won the invitational 506 points.
Junior Josie Peterson led the EagleJays with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, clocking in with a time of 55.69 seconds, good for first overall. She also finished third overall in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15.
Freshman Emma Riedl placed sixth at the 50-yard butterfly with a 29.59 for Jefferson/Cambridge. Junior Brooke Whiting medaled in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.80, good for seventh. Whiting placed four spots better in the 100-yard breaststroke with a third-place finish with a time of 1:13.86.
Junior Heather Fox placed eighth in the 50-yard backstroke with a 32.92.
Sophomore Alyssa Mildenstein, Whiting, Riedl and Peterson teamed up in the 200-yard medley relay with a 2:00.88, placing seventh. In the 100-yard freestyle, junior Claire Ostopowicz, freshman Jordan Gehl, Fox and Peterson teamed up for an eighth-place finish with a 54.83. The EagleJays got their best finish in the 200-yard freestyle with fifth-place finish with a time of 1:46.89. The relay team consisted of Riedl, Josie Peterson, Whiting and junior sophie Peterson.
Emmi Belzer finished with Fort Atkinson’s best placement in any race in Beloit with a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.77.
Brooke Hartwig finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a 27.30. She placed two spots better in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.11, good for fifth. Ellie Stine finished seventh for the Blackhawks in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:10.64.
In the 150-yard freestyle, Hartwig, Belzer and Lexi Dudzek teamed up for a sixth-place finish, timing in at 1:26.96.
The Blackhawks will take on Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday in Watertown at Riverside Middle School at 6 p.m. Jefferson will race at Elkhorn Area High School Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
