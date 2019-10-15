WATERTOWN — Seniors Lexi Dudzek and Emmi Belzer both finished first in two individual events to lead Fort Atkinson to its first win of the season, defeating Watertown, 97-72, in a Badger South Conference dual at Riverside Middle School in Watertown.
“Tonight was another fantastic night for us in the water,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “We had several big swims coming from our No. 2 and No. 3 girls as we were able to pull off our first win of the season against Watertown.”
Dudzek placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle with times of 2 minutes, 15.76 seconds and 6:15.18, respectively.
Belzer had the top times in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.48) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.92).
Dudzek and Belzer, along with senior Brooke Hartwig and junior Samantha Erstad teamed up in the 200-yard freestyle, placing first with a time of 1:53.20.
Second-place individual finishes for Fort Atkinson included junior Gustin Grace (200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle), senior Ellie Stine (200-yard individual medley), Hartwig (100-yard freestyle) and sophomore Sierra Schultz (100-yard breaststroke).
The Blackhawks will host an invitational Saturday at Fort Atkinson High School at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.