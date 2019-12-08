DELAVAN — The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed third at the Comet Invitational Saturday at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Blackhawks collected 380 points in the six-team invitational. Whitewater finished a spot behind in fourth with 274 points. Lake Geneva Badger won with 633 points.
Greyson Gottschalk came away with a fourth-place finish for Fort Atkinson, clocking in with a time of 2 minutes, 19.30 seconds in the 200-yard individual medley. He placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke as well with a 1:09.76.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Brandon Yang, Gottschalk, Eddie Cervantes and Logan Recob also got the Blackhawks a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:59.72 in the event.
Cervantes placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.77. Cervantes also finished sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:05.43.
Yang earned a sixth-place spot in the 100-yard backstroke, timing in at 1:15.40.
Whitewater got its top finish from Devin Bazeley, who topped the field in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.45. He finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle with a 52.42.
The Whippets’ Shawn Chan finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.15.
Fort Atkinson will take on Stoughton in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday in Stoughton at 6 p.m. Whitewater will host Delavan-Darien in a dual Tuesday in Whitewater at 5:30 p.m.
