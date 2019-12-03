JEFFERSON — The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swimming team took fourth place at the Southern Lakes Conference Relays Tuesday night in Jefferson.
The EagleJays scored scored 174 points. Whitewater finished fifth with 121 points. Lake Geneva Badger won with 229 points.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s Cooper Meitner, Andrew Gee, Alex Janikowski and Matthew Thoma teamed up for a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard backstroke relay with a time of 4 minutes, 54.20 seconds.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Dane Jensen, Stone Farruggio, Alex Ellifson and Patrick Rodgers also placed fourth for the EaglesJays with a time of 3:58.88.
Whitewater’s top finish came in the 400-yard breaststroke relay. The team of Jack Mayer, Jonathan Chan, Shawn Chan and Devin Bazeley placed third with a time of 5:12.84.
Jefferson will race at Wayland Academy Thursday at 5 p.m. Whitewater will compete at the Delavan-Darien Invitational Saturday in Delavan at 11 a.m.
Badger South relays
STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson boys swimming team placed seventh at the Badger South Conference Relays Tuesday night at Stoughton High School.
The Blackhawks scored 26 points at the conference meet. Monona Grove won with 102 points.
“The score might not show it, however we swam very well for it being not only the first meet of the season, but the first meet for about two thirds of our team,” Fort Atkinson head coach Evan Hill said. “A lot of the kids have never been on an organized team, let alone even been to a swim meet. For the veterans on the team though we swam very well.”
Fort Atkinson’s top finishes came in the ninth and 10th grade 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, it was the freshmen squad of Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck, Dan Krapfl and Logan Recob that took fourth place with a time of 1 minute, 53.40 seconds.
Senior Eddie Cervantes, Greyson Gottschalk, Recob and Krapfl had the same placement in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:04.76.
Up next for Fort Atkinson will be the Delavan-Darien Invitational Saturday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.