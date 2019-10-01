DELAVAN — Ella Houwers broke the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke for the Whitewater Whippets as they earned a 103-67 victory against Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference swim dual on Tuesday.
Houwers won the butterfly in 1 minute, 3.73 seconds beating the second-place swimmer by more than five seconds. Houwers won the backstroke in a time of 1:02.06.
Houwers was the lead leg for the 400-yard freestyle relay which consisted of Amber Krebs, Ellie Treder and Brianna Zimdars. They finished the race in a time of 4:01.69.
Sophie Fanshaw raced to four first-place finishes. Fanshaw won the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200-yard freestyle and was on the victorious 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relays.
Whitewater will continue its season on the road against Burlington on Tuesday, October 8, in another Southern Lakes dual.
