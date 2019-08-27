FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls tennis team edged out Lodi, 4-3, in a Badger Challenge match Tuesday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
The Blackhawks won three of their four singles matches.
At the No. 1 flight, Klaire Trieloff earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory. Olivia Granec won in three sets at No. 2 singles, finding a 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-1 triumph.
Sierra Jelinek also won in three sets, winning at No. 3 singles by a score of 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate were the only Blackhawk doubles team to pick up a win, as the duo picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory.
The Blackhawks will play in the Madison La Follette quadrangular Wednesday in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.