MILTON — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team is hoping to be playing their best when it matters the most.
With the conference tournament on the horizon, the Blackhawks picked up two match wins against Milton, falling, 5-2, in the Badger South Conference dual held Monday night in Milton.
“I’m very pleased at the outcome today,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike DeRubeis said. “Hopefully we’ll continue to do this throughout the week. Hopefully we can peak at the right time.”
Fort Atkinson was able to earn wins at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles. Junior Olivia Granec dropped just three games at the No. 3 singles flight, triumphing, 6-1, 6-2.
“Olivia played a very complete match today,” DeRubeis said. “Her forehand was really working for her. She kind of was in the zone.”
“I’ve been working on consistency and getting my serves stronger,” Granec said. “I think that helped today.
“My placement was pretty good today. I was able to get her to move around.”
At No. 3 doubles, the Blackhawks duo of juniors Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
“They took charge right out of the gate,” DeRubeis said. “They were very poised, very confident.”
Sophomore Sarah Holzi lost a tightly-contested match at the No. 4 singles flight. Holzli was bested, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
At the top flight in singles, Klaire Trieloff lost by a score of 6-3, 6-1. Freshman Sierra Jelinek was bested at the No. 3 spot, 6-2, 6-1.
Back in doubles play, seniors Lauren Lemke and Megan Baker fell at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, 6-2. Sophomore Ester Jones and junior Brynn Torrenga lost at the top doubles flight by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
“Coming into this match we knew we’d be competitive against them,” DeRubeis said. “We showed up and played hard.
“We left it all on the court. Unfortunately they were the better team today.”
The Blackhawks will take on McFarland on Tuesday and Monroe on Wednesday before playing in the Badger Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“We’re hoping we can peak at the right time,” DeRubeis said. “Hopefully we’ll get some confidence heading into the conference tournament and be the team no one wants to play because we might be able to knock off some seeds early on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.