MADISON — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team took 12th place at the Badger Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Blackhawks were led in their 12th-place effort by the No. 3 doubles team of Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate. Sebranek and Unate won their first match of the tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Milton. The pair earned two points for the Blackhawks.
At the top singles flight, Klaire Trieloff lost by a score of 6-1, 6-1 against Sauk Prairie.
Olivia Granec won four games during her match at No. 2 singles, falling 6-2, 6-2. Sierra Jelinek was bested at the No. 3 singles spot in her first match against Madison Edgewood, 6-0, 6-1. Sarah Holzi lost by the same score at the fourth singles flight.At the top doubles flight, Ester Jones and Brynn Torrenga won four games, falling, 6-3, 6-1. Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke were bested at the No. 2 doubles spot, 6-0, 6-2.
Monona Grove won the conference tournament and Edgewood finished first overall in the final conference standings.
Fort Atkinson will take on Jefferson on Thursday in a non-conference match at Rock River Park at 4 p.m.
