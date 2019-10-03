FORT ATKINSON — Jefferson defeated Fort Atkinson in a five-match dual, 3-2, in a non-conference prep girls tennis match Thursday night at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
All matches played were doubles matches.
Anna Kallsen and Eryn Warner defeated the Blackhawks’ Klaire Trieloff and Olivia Granec by a score of 6-3, 6-3. Fort Atkinson’s Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones bested the Eagles’ Mckenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin, 6, 6-3.
The Blackhawks also found a win from the pair of Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate, who picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Brittney Mengel and Emily Carlson.
Jefferson’s Megan Magner and Eden Dempsey triumphed over Fort’s Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke, 6-3, 6-4. Gracie Niebler and Laura Traver earned another Eagles win, beating out Sierra Jelinek and Sara Holzi, 6-0, 6-1.
