WATERTOWN — The Jefferson girls tennis team closed out its regular season with a split Saturday in Watertown at Brandt Quirk Park.
The Eagles edged out Watertown Luther Prep, 4-3, but was bested by Watertown, 5-2.
“Against Watertown, we could have won, we had three really close matches, but we came out on the short end,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said.
Against the Phoenix, Anna Kallsen triumphed at the top flight in singles, 6-4, 6-1. At the No. 2 singles spot, Eryn Warner won 6-2, 6-4.
Laura Traver came out victorious in her match at No. 4 singles, 7-5, 7-5.
Traver trailed in the first set, 5-2.
“I’m proud of her for that,” Rogers said. “She had two tough sets and won them both. That was big for us in that match.”
In doubles action against Luther Prep, Eden Dempsey and Megan Magner picked up a win at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-4.
In the Eagles loss to Watertown, Kallsen earned another win at the top singles flight, with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Traver also won her match, 6-3, 6-2.
The Eagles finished with a 12-9 record in dual meets with the split Saturday.
Jefferson will compete in a WIAA Division 2 sub-sectional Monday at Prairie School in Racine.
