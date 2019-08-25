LAKE GENEVA — The Jefferson High School girls tennis team collected a 3-3 record at the Badger High School Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Lake Geneva.
Fort Atkinson was unable to find any wins in Lake Geneva over the weekend, earning a 0-6 mark.
The Blackhawks lost to New Berlin (7-0), Burlington (6-1) and Janesville Craig (7-0) on Friday. On Saturday, Fort Atkinson was bested by Milton and Janesville Parker, 4-3, and was defeated by Stoughton, 6-1.
Olivia Granec won four of her six matches at the No. 2 singles flight for the Blackhawks. Klaire Trieloff won two matches at No. 1 singles, the same as Sierra Jelinek.
The Eagles on Friday beat Janesville Parker, 6-1, and lost to Monona Grove and Kenosha Indian Trail by scores of 6-1 and 7-0, respectively.
Jefferson played in flight three on Saturday and opened up with a 4-3 win over Burlington. The Eagles lost to Racine Case and Watertown by a score of 4-3 to end the invitational.
“The disappointing thing to me is that we could have won against Racine Case and Watertown on Saturday,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said.
Jefferson lost all six of their tiebreakers during the weekend invitational.
Anna Kallsen (No. 1 singles), Eryn Warner (No. 2 singles) and Gracie Niebler (No. 3 singles) all collected a 3-3 mark over the two-day invitational.
Laura Traver went 4-2 at No. 4 singles play.
In No. 2 doubles action, Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey split their six matches with a 3-3 record.
Alivia Dearborn and Lilly Duddeck won one match at No. 3 doubles on Friday.
Up next for the Eagles and Blackhawks will be the Fort Atkinson quadrangular Monday at Rock River Park starting at 8:30 a.m.
Mukwonago Invitational
WAUKESHA — The Lake Mills girls tennis team won four matches with just a combined two game losses at the Mukwonago Invitational Friday and Saturday at Waukesha West High School.
The L-Cats defeated Beloit Memorial by a score of 7-0. Lake Mills also beat Menomonee Falls in sweeping fashion, winning 7-0.
Lake Mills earned 6-1 victories over Madison La Follete and Waukesha West.
Senior Jena Smith went 3-1 at No. 1 singles, the same mark as sophomore Isabel Retrum at the No. 2 flight.
Freshman Claudia Curtis won all four of her matches at the invitational. Junior Molly Williams did the same at No. 4 singles.
Lake Mills’ doubles teams did not drop a single match at the invitational. Junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr (No. 1 doubles), senior Makaylah Legel and senior Mia Kroll (No. 2 doubles) and sophomore Hannah Alexander and junior Brooke Sehmer (No. 3 doubles) won all four of the matches at the invitational.
The L-Cats will play in another invitational Wednesday at Madison La Follette at 3:30 p.m.
Altoona Invitational
The Whitewater High School girls tennis team went 4-1 Thursday and Friday at Altoona Invitational in Altoona and Chippewa Falls.
The Whippets started off the two-day invitational with a 5-2 defeat to Ashland, but rattled off four straight wins the rest of the tournament.
Whitewater defeated Chippewa Falls (5-2), Mondovi (7-0), Altoona (4-3) and West Salem (5-2).
“We continued to improve throughout the rest of the day and were able to carry it over into the next day as well,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “One of the things that we need to work on is starting out. We are notoriously slow starters and if we are to continue to improve, this will become a key area.”
At No. 4 singles, Josie Hintz went a perfect 5-0 over the two days. Tessa Papcke, Sophie Olson and Katelyn Lashley all collected 4-1 marks at the invitational.
Anisa Dauti went 2-0 in her matches.
The Whippets will be back in action Monday with a dual meet versus Columbus on the road at 9 a.m.
