WATERTOWN — The Jefferson High School girls tennis team picked up a 5-2 road victory over Watertown Luther Prep Thursday afternoon.
“This was easily our best match of the year,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “I think Luther Prep has eight or nine returners from last year. Up and down the lineup we played great tennis.”
At No. 1 singles, Anna Kallsen earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Eryn Warner won at the No. 2 singles flight by a score of 6-3, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Gracie Niebler won a key tiebreaker in the first set on her way to a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win.
Over in doubles, Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey collected a 6-4, 6-4 triumph at the No. 2 spot.
In No. 3 doubles action, Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel won their match 7-6(2), 6-3.
The win puts the Eagles at 4-1 on the season.
“The kids were poised,” Rogers said. “We won both tiebreakers. It just seemed like whenever we needed to step up and turn things around we did.”
Up next for the Eagles will be an invitational Friday and Saturday at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
