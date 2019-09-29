BEAVER DAM — The Lake Mills girls tennis team captured its second straight Capitol North Conference title Saturday at Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam.
Jena Smith and Claudia Curtis and the doubles teams of Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel and Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander all won conference championships to help the L-Cats to their title.
Smith, playing at the top singles flight, won her championship match, 6-1, 7-5. Curtis won at the second flight in singles play, claiming a 6-4, 6-2 victory versus Watertown Luther Prep’s Josephine Biebertiz in the championship.
Molly Williams took third at the No. 3 singles spot, winning the third-place match by a score of 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 against Wayland Academy.
“Claudia Curtis and Molly Williams stepped up big time, moving up a spot in the lineup and still getting wins,” Lake Mills head coach Cameron Dary said. “Transitioning to a different level can be challenging, not just because of more difficult opponents, but because the style of play can often change too. Both Claudia and Molly took a bit to find their bearings, but adapted quickly and cruised from there.”
At No. 4 singles, McClaine Mahone also took third for Lake Mills.
At the top flight in doubles, Kroll and Legel won in the championship by a score of 6-3, 6-2 against Watertown Luther Prep.
“Makaylah Legel and Mia Kroll were monsters tonight, terrorizing their opponents with Mia’s big serve followed by Makaylah’s killer overheads,” Dary said.
Sehmer and Alexander triumphed at the No. 3 doubles spot by a score of 6-2, 6-4.
Julianna Wagner and Gabby Mahr fell in the championship match at No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-4 against Watertown Luther Prep.
The L-Cats will put their 21-0 regular season record on the line Monday in a non-conference match at Milton at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.