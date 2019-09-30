MILTON — The streak continues.
The Lake Mills girls tennis team moved to 22-0 on the season after a 6-1 victory over Milton Monday night in a non-conference match at the Milton High School tennis courts.
“Down three varsity players, the girls stepped up big time tonight,” Lake Mills head coach Cameron Dary said. “Four matches went into three sets, and Lake Mills won three of them. We talked beforehand about leaving everything out on the court, and that's exactly what they did.”
Jena Smith won at No. 1 singles over Natalie Niemeyer, 6-2, 6-3. Smith was named the Capitol Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday morning.
At No. 2 singles, Claudia Curtis earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Milton’s Ameila Smithson.
Molly Williams picked up a 24-game, two-set victory at No. 3 singles against Ella Tremel, winning by a score of 7-5, 7-5.
Emily McNett was the lone Red Hawk to pick up a win Monday, recording a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory over Sydney Williams.
The L-Cats swept doubles action, with all three matches going three sets.
At the top doubles flight, Makaylah Legel and Mia Kroll triumphed over Milton’s Emily Lebakken Christina Choi, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
“Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel were scary dominant at net tonight,” Dary said. “They beat a very formidable No. 1 doubles team tonight to finish the season 22-0 as a pair.”
At No. 2 doubles, Katrina Breaker and Julianna Wagner won against the Milton pair of Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek, in three sets. At the No. 3 doubles spot, Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander were victorious, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
Smith was also named Capitol Conference Player of the Year on Monday.
The L-Cats will compete in a sub-sectional Tuesday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison at 8:30 a.m.
