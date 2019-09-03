LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills High School girls tennis team swept singles play as the L-Cats defeated St. Mary’s Springs Academy, 6-1, Tuesday in Lake Mills.
Jenna Smith won at No. 1 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Isabel Retrum triumphed 6-0, 6-2.
Claudia Curtis won in straight games at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Molly Williams won her match at No. 4 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
“Molly Williams was bouncing back from an injury last week and played smart through adversity,” Lake Mills head coach Cameron Dary said.
Julianna Wagner and Gabby Mahr teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles, winning their match 6-2, 6-2.
“Julianna Wagner found a new level of pace on her serve, which was huge in setting up her partner, Gabby Mahr, for winners at the net,” Dary said.
At No. 2 doubles, Makaylah Legel and Mia Kroll earned a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
The win kept Lake Mills undefeated on the season.
The L-Cats will take on Watertown Luther Prep in an away match Thursday at 4 p.m.
Stoughton 7, Fort Atkinson 0
FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls tennis team was swept by Stoughton, 7-0, in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Federica Peschiera and Lauren Lemke lost a close match at No. 3 doubles, falling 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Olivia Granec forced a three-set match in her defeat at No. 2 singles. Granec was bested 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-0.
Fort Atkinson will host Madison Edgewood on Thursday at Rock River Park at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.